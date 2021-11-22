To The Daily Sun,
On Nov. 19, I was able to attend what I consider to be one of the most important events that I can attend as a legislator. I was honored to participate in a field trip to the New Hampshire State House by the Elm Street School fourth grade Tigers. As our tour guide, the incomparable Virginia Drew, introduced me and all eyes focused in my direction I thanked them for coming to visit, and explained why this was extra special for me.
It was some 44 years ago that I too took the same field trip as an Elm Street School fourth grader and it was that same class that was given the opportunity to vote on what our mascot name would be. Their eyes lit up and judging by the reaction they had when I told them what the choices were, I do believe this Elm Street School fourth grade class is just as proud of the selection of Tigers as my class was so long ago.
Thank you Elm Street School fourth grade Tigers.
Rep. Gregg Hough
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.