Writing today as someone who has lived here for over 12 years now. I feel the need to combat the overwhelming audible volume of people who repeatedly, unfairly and ignorantly portray me as some sort of person who has some sort of lust to take a county asset and sell it off to the highest bidder.
I was open and honest about moving here as a Free Stater since my very first time running for office four terms ago. I am not ashamed. I am an American, I am a Granite Stater, and any honest person who knows me will understand what I’ve done to give back to the community, and what it’s done to give back to me.
I feel no sense of urgency in repeating my inventory, but since no one asked and only assumed I’ll feel free to express my opinion on Gunstock.
No, I don’t think it should be sold or privatized especially because I was suggesting last session that we prepare to assist in obtaining a new lift. Wouldn’t it be silly to buy a lift if I intended to see Gunstock given away to a massive ski industry player?
I would most appreciate people choosing to do the research. Please do. I’ve outed myself as a conservative who believes in individual liberty for all since I first moved here. The facts are there, you simply need to try and stop listening to propagandists who would state otherwise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.