To The Daily Sun,
The destruction of an historical property is always lamentable. We would question the determination of the Catholic Church to demolish St. Joseph Church in Laconia, a structure that could be repurposed for another use. Who can say what memories of baptisms, holiday services, weddings, and funerals at St. Joseph’s enrich the lives of Laconia’s citizens on a daily basis? What thoughts are triggered when they pass by this place that has, for decades, engaged so many of those who live here? St. Joseph Church has been a part of the fabric and of the history of Laconia for decades.
In respect for all those individuals, past and present, who have loved and love this building, and in respect for its architectural beauty, we wish St. Joseph Church could be preserved. As two art historians who teach regularly in Rome, we are always amazed at the money and energy that preserves the thousands of historic monuments in the city. Progress has always been an American value, but as we build on our distinguished history, it is important to remember the role that architecture can play in individual lives.
David Wilkins & Ann Thomas Wilkins
Silver Lake
