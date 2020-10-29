To The Daily Sun,
Soon the election will be over and we will be clearing all those political signs from our yards and along the highways. There are extruded foam, cardboard and plastic types of many sizes. One type of sign are the flexible wraparound plastic on the metal frames This plastic is the same type of larger plastic shopping bags. Instead of going to the trash these wraparounds can be recycled at any of our local grocery stores. Just put three or four inside a small plastic shopping bag and then deposit in the bin. Instead of adding to the trash cycle this plastic can be utilized for new products. Paper and cardboard signs can also be recycled.
John P. Rogers
Laconia
