To The Daily Sun,
In the race for State Senate District 7, incumbent Senator Harold French and challenger Phil Spagnuolo take very different approaches to improving and protecting the health care of Granite Staters. During his tenure, Senator French has taken votes and positions that, if he had his way, would negatively impact his constituents’ ability to find affordable, quality health care. Particularly unwise were his several votes against Medicaid expansion.
In addition, Senator French supported an “unworkable” work requirement on Medicaid expansion enrollees, which would have driven thousands of needy Granite Staters off of Medicaid. The courts eventually ruled that this work requirement was in direct opposition to the goals of the Medicaid program.
The Lakes Region has the highest per capita rate of people on Medicaid in New Hampshire. And yet Senator French voted to withhold this health care from many who needed it. Are these the actions of someone who truly understands the needs of the district? We need someone in the State Senate who is committed to protecting people’s access to health care and Phil Spagnuolo is that person. As Phil worked through his personal recovery from addiction, Medicaid was his only option. He knows firsthand how Medicaid can be the hand up that some folks need, especially in our communities.
Given Senator French’s voting record on vital healthcare legislation, and Phil’s plans for positive health care reform in New Hampshire, I recommend that voters in Senate District 7 vote to elect Phil Spagnuolo as our new state senator.
Randy Hayes
Canterbury
