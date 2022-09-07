To The Daily Sun,
With all Belknap County chaos caused by Norm Silber and Mike Sylvia, we’ve forgotten Glen Aldrich, who is running for re-election for Gilmanton, Gilford and Laconia Ward 2. Among Mr. Aldrich’s “accomplishments” are:
To The Daily Sun,
With all Belknap County chaos caused by Norm Silber and Mike Sylvia, we’ve forgotten Glen Aldrich, who is running for re-election for Gilmanton, Gilford and Laconia Ward 2. Among Mr. Aldrich’s “accomplishments” are:
He was one of four Belknap County representatives who supported seceding from the United States, along with Mike Sylvia of Belmont and Paul Terry of Alton. Fortunately, the New Hampshire House killed CACR 32, a NH constitutional amendment. It’s insulting and infuriating to all patriotic Americans that Mr. Aldrich puts an American flag on his yard signs.
Did you know that on Jan. 7, 2021, Mr. Aldrich tried to stop the NH House from condemning the violence at the U.S. Capitol the day before? He was joined by 35 other representatives including Gregg Hough, Barbara Comtois, Mike Sylvia, Norm Silber, and Tom Ploszaj – all of whom are running for re-election in Belknap County. Thankfully the resolution still passed, but it shows just how extreme and out of step Mr. Aldrich and these reps are from their constituency.
Instead of supporting Gunstock, as you’d expect of a representative when one of the major economic engines of the county is in your town, Mr. Aldrich was complicit in its near-death. Despite Gunstock making money for the county, he supported the disruptive Gunstock Area Commission members. He supported Sylvia and Silber’s meddling and tax-wasting legal bills. And when it came time to vote to do the right thing and restore the management, protect jobs, and prevent damage to the local economy, he was nowhere to be found.
Free State Libertarians like Mr. Aldrich, founder of the Lakes Region Porcupines, have done enough damage to Gilmanton, Gilford and Laconia Ward 2. On Sept. 13, it’s time to throw them out and support sensible candidates who truly represent the voters.
Prudy Morin Veysey
Gilmanton
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
As many students return for the first week of school, how does this impact your daily routine? Click the image below to answer
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.