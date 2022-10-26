To The Daily Sun,
I am a lifelong Republican because I believe in leaders who put our county, state and their integrity ahead of politics.
Thankfully, most cities and towns in Belknap County have recommitted themselves to taking back our Republican Party from the Free Staters and Libertarians. They have taken the time to learn who our candidates really are, and elected true Republican candidates of which we can all be proud.
But Alton and Barnstead voters haven’t yet spoken against their Free State Libertarians. Where other towns have bonafide Republican alternatives in the general election, Alton and Barnstead have a choice of destructive Free Staters, or voting for rational candidates of another party. But voters, it’s time to swallow hard and remove Reps. Barbara Comtois, Paul Terry and Peter Varney.
Too long we’ve blindly voted for these three just because they have an R after their name. For goodness sakes, one wants to secede from the United States, one missed 40% of his roll call votes and sits on no committees, and the third just blocked a sitting state representative from coming into a Belknap County Republican meeting.
We have all had enough of crippling budget cuts to the nursing home, sheriff’s department, and county corrections department. Not to mention their near destruction of Gunstock Mountain Resort.
But to vote them out, sensible Alton and Barnstead Republicans will have to face their sense of fear, dig deep and vote for a Democrat on Nov. 8. Sometimes in politics, just like the rest of life, compromises need to be made for the greater good. Your vote is private, and you won’t turn into a pumpkin. Then on Nov. 9, start recruiting true Republicans instead of disguised Libertarians to run in the next election.
Prudy Morin Veysey
Gilmanton
