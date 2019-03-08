To The Daily Sun,
The Meredith Pathways Committee approached the town for permission to build a walking path in the Hawkins Brook wetlands. They promised that ALL money needed would be raised by donations, and permission was granted. With a budget cost of $580,000, they came up short and asked the town to cover the last $140,000. The Selectboard put $70,000 on the warrant for the meeting March 13 and the committee is suppose to raise the rest through fund-raising.
I thought I should walk the frozen trail to see what was being proposed and I have a couple concerns. Town rumors are right. For more than a half million dollars, the views include the back of the strip mall, the side of the former police building, and a mosquito filled swamp.
My greatest concern is that a local bank gave $270,000 with the condition that the entire trail be named after one of its officers, a person who has never lived in Meredith, and as far as I know, has never personally done anything for Meredith. If this were entirely privately funded, fine. However, when using taxpayer money and land, I think the taxpayers should have a say in the name, and that name should reflect someone who has lived in Meredith and done something memorable for the town.
David Sticht
Meredith
