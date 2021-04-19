To The Daily Sun,
If you truly wish to understand some of what is happening in our country, let me suggest the reading of two recent editorials published in different newspapers. If you will not listen to both sides of an argument, your point of view is diminished.
The first was published in The Laconia Daily Sun on April 12 of this year by Robert Azzi. The second was in The Manchester Union Leader on April 16, by Lily Tang Williams. They both are much better writers and critical thinkers than I. I found one of these editorials to be a hate filled diatribe in order to back a purely political agenda and the other to be a reasoned explanation of why that theory is wrong.
I hope all who value this country read both.
Peter Kirk
Gilford
