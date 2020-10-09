To The Daily Sun,
Not too sure why I should consider myself as a racist?
Joe Biden and his Democratic Party are advancing a narrative labeling all white Americans as inherently racist. Not all Americans are related to slave owners; not all Americans were born in this country; not all Americans are racist. To accuse those innocent of this heinous belief is not an American value. A persons character should not be held hostage to political convenience.
The Democratic Party has shown by its actions and statements that going to work everyday to provide for your family is a white construct. Apparently, dependence on the Democratic Party for financial assistance is more moral than working. Of course they want dependence, using the public treasury to buy votes is a staple of Democratic policies. Since Lyndon Johnson, Democratic policies have done little to improve equality of the races. The only way which has proven successful is to provide good jobs.
All jobs start on the bottom rung of the ladder, success must be earned. Mr. Biden does not believe this, he has been shown to use his political position to start his family on the top rung.
Do our students of today know the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King? These people were great independent thinkers of great integrity, tolerance, and peace. Since the government has invaded our schools, independent thought has been discouraged. political dogma is a poor substitute for an education. It seems that the more our government interferes with the independence of our local schools, the worse our students test scores become. I do not criticize our teachers locally, however they are constrained by onerous bureaucratic regulations. I believe this is because the bureaucracy fears an educated populace.
Unfettered education is not the strong point of Democrats.
Peter Kirk
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.