To The Daily Sun,
It's staring the city council right in the face, yet they turn away. The WOW Trail needs to extend to Weirs Beach, there is just no denying it. Diverting attention with a trail around Opechee will not cut it. The opposition from South Down and Long Bay needs to be overruled by the public good. After all, a trail along the tracks was agreed upon when those developments were proposed. The tracks are state land, belonging to the people. The railroad track is the most logical path to the Weirs and it would open access to some state owned, shore front property which has always be practically inaccessible to the public. The other most logical path to Weirs Beach is Weirs Boulevard itself. This road is very dangerous for pedestrians and bicyclists. It has no shoulder. Just yesterday, I was forced off Weirs Boulevard by an 18-wheeler that didn't allow me space at all. Bicycling is dangerous, but the Weirs is an obvious destination and there ought to be a way to get there without getting run over. All the vacationers staying the length of Weirs Boulevard would appreciate a decent sidewalk/trail too. Distracting from the real WOW Trail's goal of following the train tracks northwards is not fooling anybody.
Peter Davis
Laconia
