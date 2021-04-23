To The Daily Sun,
The trial that so many have been watching is over. The outcome of a guilty verdict was expected by me and surely by anyone who had heard any of the evidence presented. There is no point in rehashing any of that here. While I certainly agree justice has been served, there is no happiness or celebration warranted. Two lives linked forever in tragedy and ruin. Nobody won, everyone lost, all of America lost. This is an American tragedy. How many times have we said "this has to stop"? Well America?
Pete Wirth
Hebron
