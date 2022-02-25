To The Daily Sun,
The front-page photo this past Thursday of Mike Sylvia swearing in the new Gunstock Area Commissioner caught my eye. How was that possible? Sylvia signed a “termination of state” document in December 2020 wherein he declared that “the Nov. 3, 2020 election void for fraud and of no effect leaving no constitutionally elected body." How was he then legally able to swear anybody into any New Hampshire public office? Surely, he could not have used the Oath of Office found in the NH State Constitution since he was not “constitutionally elected.” Perhaps he may have thought that his proposed bill for NH to declare independence from the United States and proceed as a sovereign nation had already taken effect and he is now ruler of the Duchy of Grand Fenwick?
Paul Punturieri
Moultonborough
