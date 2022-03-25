To The Daily Sun,
I own a small business in downtown Laconia, and after a few hard years we are looking forward to a busy season full of tourists and Lakes Region visitors. So why would Sen. Maggie Hassan support legislation that would harm all those who use Airbnb here or use Uber to get to and from a show in Gilford? This is exactly what the PRO Act would do and not only is Sen. Hassan supporting it in D.C., she is supporting other ways to sneak it into unrelated bills in the Senate. The PRO Act would end these new business models that many Granite Staters use in New Hampshire and it would upend the entire franchise model too, everything from Dunkin to McDonald's. After years of pandemic and a drag on the tourist economy, we do not need any more legislation which would harm people’s ability to make money or use a new service that is greatly benefiting our community. Sen. Hassan and our entire delegation should stop supporting the anti-small business PRO Act.
Paul Boucher
Laconia
