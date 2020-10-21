To The Daily Sun,
I have never before felt the need to endorse a candidate for public office, but let me introduce you to a highly qualified candidate for N.H. state representative for Gilford and Meredith. If you care about the quality of life in your home district, please cast your vote for Diane Hanley.
Diane has lived in the Lakes Region for 22 years and Gilford the last 12 years. She has a BA in Environmental Science and Masters in Geology. Diane has worked as an environmental consultant and was an Earth Science professor at Lakes Region Community College and adjunct professor at Plymouth State University. She currently runs a small dog-training business.
Diane has extensive volunteer experience in the Lakes Region, addressing water quality, lake health, land conservation and rail trails. She is a founding member and former president of the WOW Trail in Laconia. Diane previously served on both Laconia and Gilford Conservation Commissions and was appointed by Governor and Council to the N.H. Lakes Management Advisory Committee and to two legislative study committees. Since 2011, Diane has been a Board Member of the Lake Winnipesaukee Association and is current president.
These are the issues that Diane wants to promote:
— Ensure voters’ rights and increase confidence and convenience of elections for all N.H. voters. She also support creation of an independent redistricting commission because she believes districts should not be determined by the majority party, rather we need to eliminate the ability to stack the deck.
— Address Belknap County’s need for good-paying, year-round jobs.
— Actively support green energy, clean air and water. N.H.’s health and economy depends directly upon the sustained health of our natural resources. We must craft our response to the climate crisis quickly, realistically and effectively.
— Implement a $15/hr minimum wage, which is long overdue. N.H. is at a disadvantage because it competes against neighboring states with higher base wages, particularly now for essential workers. Better pay also means more of our young residents can afford to remain in their home state.
— Expand access to health care. Health care decisions should be between citizens and physicians, not their employer, legislator or insurer.
Pamela Price
Gilford
