To The Daily Sun,
I assume Mr. French is a sincere individual but let me suggest a different perspective on the issues he addresses in his short note to the editor of January 29. Just to get us off on an even footing, I am white, Christian, a Democrat, raised a kid, paid for college, yada yada yada. I will let you figure out if I am rabid.
The wall and related immigration issues are not really about immigration. If they were, I might be more supportive. Rather this is all about purifying America and eradicating those elements of society that the current regime finds distasteful. You may find it appropriate that people are stopped on busses and trains and demanded they produce their papers and jailed. I find it kind of scary. That kind of thing has not been done really well since the 30s. You may feel confident that you will not be the next one stopped. Remember, it was not to long ago that your namesake French were marginalized as a class and essentially ghettoized (sic). It's blacks, and Muslims and Hispanics and Africans today. You got to be really sure of your personal status to like this kind stuff. You see, our current president is worse than a racist, he is an ethnic cleanser wannabe. Check out his sidekick and chief honcho on Immigration, Mr. Miller, and see what you think. Want him at your house for Thanksgiving dinner? Don’t invite crazy uncle Louie. They will likely take him away; if not now, soon.
On to Mr. French’s assertions that white Christians are being picked on. I think we would all agree that historically white Christians (Protestants really, because Catholics were outcast up through the time of Kennedy) have been the dominant, privileged class in our society. It is quite true that under their aegis much good was done but it is also true that that in the course of their tenure (consistent with the culture they wrought) women, immigrants, other religions and an array of sexual preferences have been marginalized. My hope is that most would agree that those behaviors should be rethought and it is that rethinking and implied criticism of the prior deficiencies that Mr. French and others find so difficult to both acknowledge and tolerate. Of course, one of the privileges of white Christians is that they cannot be criticized. It seems like it would be more appropriate to acknowledge the past and get on with fixing it; not whining about the fact that someone brought it up. This stuff really happened and it was and unfortunately still is in some circumstances real. In the current parlance, man up.
The abortion issue, as stated, is difficult to refute; particularly that late in pregnancy. However, let me suggest other ways of framing the issue. If abortion services were available earlier on, such a late decision would be unlikely. Also, Mr. French's position creates a few other issues often stated in counter point but rarely acknowledge by pro-lifers. First, abortion is available for the rich but not the poor, whom you would deny by removing government support, making the act of making love a privilege of wealth. An odd corollary, no doubt. The oddest point in all of this is that the demand for life under these circumstances is not accompanied by any belief that the demander or society in general has any obligation to the life so created. Go figure.
But on the broader issue of morality and Mr. French's attachment to its high road for himself and others on the right, riddle me this: How come life is so much less precious when juxtaposed to the value of personal property. Heck, it is currently defensible to take a life to protect your storage locker and no one feels offended.
Well, we used to have slaves and thought it was okay and got that fixed and hopefully we will get this stuff fixed too but not until we look at ourselves and admit where we have been; and then move on to correct the problem rather than complain about the fact that someone brought it up.
Tim Pease
Gilmanton Iron Works
