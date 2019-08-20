To The Daily Sun,
Before Ruth Larson goes bashing the opponents of background checks she might want to know what she's talking about. Every dealer sale of a firearm goes through a background check every time, no matter where, the "gun show loophole" is a nonexistent lie you bought. The U.S has had background checks since the 90s.
Every time some !eftist goes on a rampage the news notes how the suspect PASSED A BACKGROUND CHECK. They don't work and only an idiot supports failed policy.
This however underlines the truth of the gun control debate. The only people who support it are the ignorant who don't know the first thing about the subject.
,If you don't know the difference between open and closed bolt, or semi, and full auto you have no place in the discussion.
Thomas Bogan
Laconia
