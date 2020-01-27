To The Daily Sun,
In her letter to the editor of Jan. 20, Molly Sanborn wrote that “Gov. Sununu is a leader in combating climate change.”
But let’s take a look at his record. He supports Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord and refused to join other states in forming the Climate Change Alliance. Last year he vetoed bills, passed with strong bipartisan support, to control greenhouse gases (HB582), reduce vehicle emissions (SB275), net metering (HB-365), protect wetlands (HB326), a proposal to study microgrids (HB183), uphold biomass energy (HB183), and support renewable clean energy (SB72, SB167, and SB168). He chose an education commissioner who favors curtailing public school education on climate issues. Not only this, Gov. Sununu has publicly disputed the scientific consensus that human-caused carbon emissions are the leading cause of rising global temperatures. Based on this record, our governor is indeed a leader — a leader in obstructing responsible climate mitigation.
Mark Longley
Sandwich Climate Crisis Coalition (sandwichclimate.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.