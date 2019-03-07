To The Daily Sun,
For the first time in a while our Sanbornton Budget Committee is actually functioning in accordance with the responsibility for which it was formed; that is, it meets, thinks and acts independently from the oversght of the Selectoard, any other elected position or department head. This committee is elected, not hired or appointed. They understand the meaning of stewardship, “the careful and responsible management of something entrusted to one’s care.”
There is one seat on the March 12 ballot that is uncontested. There are a number of us who would like to take Dave Nickerson up on his offer to fill that seat via a “WRITE IN VOTE.” Dave served on the Sanbornton Budget Committee for three years and Selectboard for nine years. In 2016 he lost his bid for re-election on a special interest popularity vote for a person with no experience or knowledge in town management. We need your vote for experience, knowledge and wisdom! Please “WRITE IN” Dave Nickerson for Budget Committee on Tuesday March 12. Remember, “YOUR VOTE COUNTS”
Jack Robinson
Sanbornton
