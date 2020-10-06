To The Daily Sun,
It's time for all the negativity and ugliness, the rumors, gossip, and lies to stop surrounding the Sheriff's Department. Bill Wright is running a clean and honest campaign, which says a lot about his character. I hope those who vote take the time to actually talk to him about your concerns and then make your decision and not base your decision on what you read. There is a difference between opinion and fact.
Bill has worked hard to gain the respect of the communities and will be a working sheriff, going out into the community and listening to the people. He does not shrink from his responsibilities, even when tough situations arise. He is not backed by big money. Bill maintains a clean record of service to the Sheriff's Department. He understands how things need to be run and brings fresh ideas to the table. He cares about the people of Belknap County, which is why he has stayed in this campaign despite negative press.
I have had the privilege of talking to random people who have expressed their gratitude towards how Bill helped with a child in need of services or how kind he was even if they were being arrested for their wrongdoing. I urge you again to call Bill, reach out to him and make your own opinion based on your interaction with him. He can be reached at William "Bill" Wright for Sheriff 2020 on his website on Facebook.
Nancy Mason
Belmont
