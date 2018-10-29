To The Daily Sun,
When I moved to central New Hampshire as a recent retiree some three years ago I did not expect to land in an aging ghetto. Don’t get me wrong. As an evolving geezer myself I have pride and respect for the older cohort, which has shaped and enriched our communities. But what about the future?
For many reasons, we have too few of the many talented young people, the entrepreneurs, techies, professionals, craftspeople, builders, environmentalists, educators, artists, tradespersons, and others we need to help make this state a world-class place to live, raise and educate children, establish vibrant cultural and social institutions, and help construct and maintain viable and prosperous communities. We need businesses to come and New Hampshire’s young people to stay. Moreover, we need a caravan of young newcomers (yes, including legal immigrants) to bring life to struggling towns and energy and skills to our communities.
In this election coming up, Democrats have vastly better ideas about job creation, strengthening public education, improving and modernizing infrastructure and broadband, expanding accessibility to health care (in particular the prevention and treatment of drug problems), providing affordable higher education, and making New Hampshire a welcoming and healthy place for business and for young families. That’s why I am voting Democratic, and I urge voters with similar concerns to do likewise.
George A. Hacker
Ashland
(1) comment
This is a joke right? Democrat policies have nearly wrecked the healthcare system, stifled business with high taxes and over regulation, allowed millions of uneducated freeloaders to swarm into our country bringing in drugs and disease with them. If that's what you want then go ahead and vote for them.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.