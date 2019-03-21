To The Daily Sun,
To Bernadette Loesch: I don’t usually pipe in on these public conversations, such as your letter to Mr. Earle, where you listed all the great books that you read that now makes you an expert to listen to and believe. In the computer business we have a saying (that is also used in a lot of other lines of work as well), it goes, “garbage-in-garbage-out”. May I suggest some more reading?
— Constitution of the United States
— The Declaration of Independence
— The Federalist Papers by Hamilton, Madison, Jay
— Suicide of the West by James Burnham
— In Defense of Freedom by Frank S. Meyer
— See, I Told You So by Rush Limbaugh
— The Way Things Ought To Be by Rush Limbaugh
— Common Sense by Glenn Beck
— Basic Economics by Thomas Sowell
— How Capitalism Saved America by Thomas DiLorenzo
— Liberty vs. the Tyranny of Socialism: Controversial Essays by Dr. Walter Williams
— The Really Inconvenient Truths by Iain Murray
— The Skeptical Environmentalist: Measuring the Real State of the World by Bjorn Lomborg
— Invasion by Michelle Malkin
— Godless by Ann Coulter
— Why the Left Hates America by Daniel J. Flynn
— Atlas Shrugged by Ayn Rand
Now I’m not suggesting that you give up your preferred content of reading, however, if you want anyone to ever consider your advice as anything but far-left liberal, socialist and ant-constitutional (American) than you would need to show that you read a blend of material and that you do it in an objective manor without starting with an agenda to prove.
Dave Nix
Belmont
