To The Daily Sun,
I appreciate the thoughtfulness of this paper to take the time to navigate Jessica’s emotional journey. Battling fear and uncertainty, she plunged into the challenging waters of the judicial system few are prepared to handle.
What I personally find most troubling is the apparent doubt of her veracity, expressed by her mother. As a mother and grandmother myself, I have to wonder if I just got lucky in at least one regard: My children were not abused by any of the revolving door of men I introduced. But could it be due to a generation of mothers and daughters when awareness was as clear as one day following another? No way would I have disbelieved my daughter’s claims over my husband’s assurances.
Common folklore dictates there are always two sides to a story. I’m sorry Jessica had to choose between her own sanity and the support of her mother. A jury of impartial citizens overseen by a respected judge believed Jessica.
No matter which side one takes, it’s a sad commentary on evidence of another breakdown of the family unit.
Claire L. Hebert-Dow
Laconia
