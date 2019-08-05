To The Daily Sun,
A thug with a club is just not enough for some people on the left, like Hollywood sudio celebrity Larry Charles, director of "Borat," who has openly called on Antifa members to buy guns to "defend themselves from Trump supporters." Looks like the arms race is on. The left has been building up to a violent revolution for years now and are getting one step closer, looks like. The absurd statement about defending themselves is nothing more then a cover/excuse to call for a violent revolt. Has anyone seen or heard of Trump supporters rioting, looting and burning? No, that's the exclusive purview of the left.
I just read that President Trump wrote to the Justice Dept. to investigate these thugs/terrorists on R.I.C.O. grounds and he is considering declaring them a domestic terrorist organization. Long overdue!
More evidence that the left is becoming ever more unhinged is that a Wichita, Kansas man, Christopher M. Thompson, just pleaded guilty to making death threats via interstate communications (telephone) against Operation Rescue persons, a pro life group. Apparently Thompson isn't too bright either because he left the messages on the sites recording device.
How unhinged will the left get because of this extremist hatred being peddled by politicians against the president and conservatives? How about one more for today? Jewish model, Elizabeth Pipko is a Trump supporter and leader of a pro-Trump movement, Jexodus, designed to guide former Democratic Jews who are sick and tired of the party's anti-Semitism and lies to support Trump. And so of course for this she is being subjected to death and rape threats. Yea, liberal my foot, if these are not perfect examples of fascism nothing will ever be,
As per my last letter when I predicted the left was still going to chase that impeachment rabbit down that hole, well I was right. Just like a dumb, single-minded dog Congressman Nader is hot to hunt. Never mind there is no rabbit or crime, which was made clear by Bob Mueller last Wednesday. Bumbling Bob was asked if the investigation was "hindered, curtailed or restricted"? Bob answered "no!" In case their is any confusion the Marion Webster Dictionary defines the operative words as such:
Hinder = Create difficulties, to cause delay, interruption or difficulties, hamper, hinder progress.
Curtail = To make less, cut off or away some part.
Restricted = Limited in extent, number, scope or action.
Pretty clear, now Obstruct = Block, clog, jam, prevent or hinder, make difficult, stop, halt or block.
Now you couldn't slide an onion skin between any differences there but that's just what Nader and the left is trying to do. Folks, it's over, no collusion no obstruction, what's left for the left is its delusions.
I read an interesting thing the other day. It was written back on June 17, 2008. J.B. Williams Bio. & Archives: Wrote "People who persist in doing stupid things must sooner or later be referred to as "stupid." We have reached that point with the average Democratic voter I'm afraid. Nothing has changed from then to now. So lets raise business tax's to 70 percent and then we can watch all those companies relocate out of the country,taking all those jobs with them. We'll tax the 1 percent rich at 90 percent until we discover their money is hidden in secret accounts out of the country. We will cut/stop oil drilling and production so prices rise to the point working families have to choose between heating their homes or feeding their families.But don't worry the end of the world won't be 12 years off. It will come for millions much sooner.
Pretty smart fella seems to me.
Steve Earle
Gilford
