To The Daily Sun,
In the June 28 edition of The Sun, Richard Tracy made a great point about rights protected by the U.S. Constitution. Unfortunately the editors at The Sun may not fully understand the concept of inalienable rights. The headline of the letter read, "Second Amendment at core gives right to self defense."
I can understand how this error came about. A common short cut for stating "rights protected by the Constitution" is the use of the term "Constitutional rights." In the latter form it appears that "rights" come from a constitution. Those who understand the U.S and New Hampshire Constitutions are aware that the concept of rights come from our creator.
We should also always remember that the U.S. Constitution, which formed the government of the United States, was the product of the people of the original 13 states. The State of New Hampshire existed before the creation of the U.S. Constitution. And before the people of New Hampshire formed their government in Part II of the New Hampshire Constitution, they made explicit in Part I the rights of the people which could never (legally) be violated.
A more proper title might have read, "Second Amendment at core protects right of defense."
Mike Sylvia
Belmont
