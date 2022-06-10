To The Daily Sun,
I am wrapping up my first term as your state representative in Laconia and have decided to run for re-election.
These past two years, I’ve served my community, representing the area and people to the best of my ability. It’s been an honor to work towards helping the people of Laconia and Belknap County.
I’m proud that I can look back and see all the accomplishments this term. I've put people before party as well as fought to make sure Gunstock, nursing home, corrections department, and sheriff's department are sufficiently funded despite pushback. I never wavered and did what the residents of Laconia cried out for. Through it all, I’ve enjoyed learning more about how our city and state function.
I worked hard on making sure all of our first responders are treated well and with the respect they deserve. Not by just saying I support them but through actions. I was a co-sponsor of HB 1587-FN which helped correct the wrongs that were done to Group 2 members' pensions and worked hard to help kill a bill that would have removed their qualified immunity.
I’ve worked with and not against Gov. Chris Sununu to keep the NH Advantage as promised. Attacking our Republican governor by fellow Republicans is ridiculous. Gov. Sununu has done an excellent job for the people of New Hampshire.
When I ran for office two years ago, I promised to be a thoughtful, independent, civil voice who listens to all constituents in Laconia whether they voted for me or not. I’m proud to say I have accomplished that, been very outspoken about what the people want, and fight for what's right.
I humbly ask for your vote in the Republican primary on Sept. 13, and l look forward to serving our beloved community for another two years.
Mike Bordes
Laconia
