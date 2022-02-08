To The Daily Sun,
My name is Michelle Tyler. Yes, the same name you have been seeing on Facebook, the one running for a seat on the Gilford School Board. Why, you ask? For my children. Period.
We have been extremely lucky in this town that the current school board has given our children a pretty darn close to normal experience given the pandemic. I advocated from the start for our kids to be in person, full time, when others advocated for remote learning or hybrid models. Yes, it was difficult, but our children have not suffered learning loss as drastically as other districts. This is so important to remember. We need to stay on a track that focuses on our children’s education, not intervening with personal medical choices.
I look forward to moving past this pandemic and bringing back focus to education. It is my belief that creating a curriculum advisory committee consisting of expert staff and taxpayers is how we accomplish this. We need to work together to bridge the gap between where students should be academically, from where they are now. In addition, when it comes to academic achievement there is always room for improvement, and I would task this committee in seeking that out. To learn more, visit my website at Tyler4Gilford.us.
When it comes to parental rights, making it easier for parents to engage and know what is happening in our classrooms is a must. Parents are the greatest support in education; knowing what is best for their children. I will fight to maintain that their voice be heard and that they are well informed by continuing to video feed public meetings and other measures. Facilitating this will be one of my action items if elected to the board.
Moving into the next year there are many important topics up for vote that have an impact on budget. As a fiscally responsible candidate I will do my due diligence to make sure money is spent wisely, knocking down the excess spending smartly and taking the surplus we already have into account to keep our tax bills from rising year to year as they are trending.
There are many additional “management” roles that a member of the school board is responsible for and if you cast your vote for me on Tuesday, March 8, you will not be disappointed as I am confident I have the experience needed to more than qualify for this role.
I am a parent. I am educated. I get things done. I am invested. I am informed. I listen. I am open minded. I am realistic. I am reasonable.
Vote Tuesday, March 8. New Hampshire vacation week is the week before. Please consider filling out an absentee request ASAP to make your voice heard. Ballots are ready.
Every vote counts.
Michelle Tyler
Gilford
