I would like to send a thank you to all the members of Leavitt Park Community Club, Lakeport Association and the volunteers who gave their time or made something for the bake sale that made our 99th carnival a success. Also, to the area businesses that donated something to support our raffle.
• Golf for four with cart, $440 value, donated by Laconia Country Club
• $250 auto reconditioning donated by Irwin Automotive Group
• $100 cash donated by Stewart Associates
• $100 cash donated by Scotia Technology
• $100 gift card donated by EM Heath Ace Hardware
• 2 tickets, $78 value, donated by Colonial Theatre
• $50 gift card donated by Lakes Region Party & Gift
• 2 state inspections donated by Irwin Automotive Group
• $30 gift card donated by Laconia Car Wash
• $25 gift card donated by Naswa
• 2 $25 gift certificates donated by Lake Opechee Inn & Spa
• 2 $25 gift cards to Tanger Outlets donated by Kennell Orthodontics
• 2 $10 gift cards donated by Happy Cow
• 2 $20 rounds of disc golf donated by Bolduc Park
Other businesses to thank for donations, Foley Oil $150, Hannaford $25, Vista Foods $25 and Shaw’s $25, all which were used to purchase supplies and prizes. Again, thank you to all the generous people in our community that made our annual carnival a success.
If anyone is interested in joining our volunteer organization, host holiday events for children and help rebuild the playground, we meet the 2nd Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Leavitt Park Club House.
