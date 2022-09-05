To The Daily Sun,

I would like to send a thank you to all the members of Leavitt Park Community Club, Lakeport Association and the volunteers who gave their time or made something for the bake sale that made our 99th carnival a success. Also, to the area businesses that donated something to support our raffle.

