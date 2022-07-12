To The Daily Sun,
Rep. Gregg Hough is certainly correct to question how widely American citizens understand the Constitution that governs them. However, his command of English grammar, witnessed by his most recent letter in The Laconia Daily Sun, raises doubts about his capacity to comprehend that document.
For example, he asserts that “separation of church and state,” which he calls “a catchy sound bite,” has no place in the Constitution. In fact, the First Amendment begins “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” In other words, the Constitution expressly forbids the state from using its authority to sanction one religious denomination to the exclusion of all others as well as requires the state to allow citizens to worship — or not — as they wish.
Hough also writes “Enforcement of those laws are for the executive branch, the president.” Perhaps in Magaland, but in the real world there is the Department of Justice, as a number of Hough’s fellow Republican constitutional scholars may soon discover.
Michael Kitch
Penacook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.