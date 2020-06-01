To The Daily Sun,
Saturday just past, early evening, our family witnessed an incident in front of a retail store in downtown Laconia.
As a family with two minor children, we discussed this incident in detail, and learned from several observations:
1. Laconia Police involved were as professional, courteous and proper as anyone could ever ask. The two officers involved, properly masked, maintaining social distancing at all times, spoke with the young man involved in caring, non-confrontational manner, asking appropriate questions. Sadly, the officers knew this young man by name. One officer asked: Where are you staying these days? The young man replied: on the streets.
2. The young man involved obviously was bright, articulate, and disturbed, demonstrating severe physical agitation and anxiety. He politely dismissed himself from the police interview, and literally, went off skipping down the sidewalk ...
He was not under arrest, had committed no crime, SO, under our current rules of engagement, the Laconia police officers involved DID NOTHING — were left, literally, standing to share and compare their case notes.
3. Common sense will tell anyone that this young fellow is in crying need for appropriate help. And at high risk of future, damaging behavior. Yet, our current regimen says that we all, police and community, do nothing for him ...
IN MY SIMPLE WORLD, I would have dropped a net over this young man, and brought him to a place where he could receive appropriate, compassionate love, guidance and care. IS THIS HOW BADLY WE FAIL AS A SOCIETY?
While DCYF drama queens invade the lives of proper families and, failing to stuff caring parents into their stereotyped pigeonholes, mucking around and making a hurtful mess, before court declares DCYF not credible, case dismissed, DCYF, gee, by golly, fails a young man like this, and oh, well, yes, misses on the recent bludgeoning murder of a five year old child.
DCYF: New Hampshire is proud of you — NOT!
Michael Harris, PhD
Loudon
