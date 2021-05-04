To The Daily Sun,
I want to thank all those who have photographed and videotaped others stealing the “Support HB 544” signs and banners. We are pursuing one arrest now and should soon should be developing other cases. Those whom we have photographed that are unidentified will have their photos distributed in our attempt to identify them.
I urge withholding judgement on these thieves. They are not really terrible people. They are just passionate and misguided. They do not understand how critical race theory is teaching racism to our children or have justified it just as CRT doctrine instructs.
Unfortunately, they are not prone to have a substantive debate, or an intelligent exchange of ideas. Name calling, and cowardly larcenies are their desired tactics. Well, we knew that.
Please keep those photographs coming in. It is greatly appreciated by those who actually believe in the democratic process absent criminal acts like these.
Michael D. Breen
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.