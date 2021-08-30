To The Daily Sun,
I read recently in The Laconia Daily Sun that the resistance to CRT instruction in Laconia Schools is conjured by “right wing crazies.” One of CRT’s founding fathers, Richard Delgado’s famous quotes in “Critical Race Theory: An Introduction” came to mind:
“Critical Race Theory questions the very foundations of the Liberal Order, including equality theory, legal reasoning, enlightenment rationalism, and the neutral principles of constitutional law.”
As suggested above, the heavily propagandized CRT belief system exists wholly removed from Enlightenment Era values. Its advocates’ beliefs are contrary to the employment of social science and rationality in in public policy formation. They object to equality theory, which is the basis of our equality among citizens and as cited above they disagree with our constitutionally based rule of law.
The foundational CRT beliefs, as described by Richard Delgado are alluded to repeatedly in CRT literature by its Marxist and radical post-modern authors. Even a cursory reading of their efforts illustrates its science-free and racist assertions in CRT-oriented teacher professional development and the subsequent anti-intellectual and racist student curriculum often camouflaged with terms such as “Inclusion… Diversity… Social Justice” and “Equity.”
In sum, CRT advocates do not subscribe to the equality grounded political system employed by representative democracies such as the United States. As one delves into the teachings of CRT leader Ibram X Kendi, we learn that their brand of racism, which they call “anti-racism” which also demands substituting Capitalism for a state-controlled economy such as in the oh so popular flourishing societies relished by “citizen-captives” of Venezuela, Cuba or North Korea; societies supposedly based upon the Marxist value of “equity.”
Asserting that, as with the Laconia School Board, school boards across the nation are being swarmed with complaining parents because these parents are “right wing crazies” is a standard CRT tactic. It substitutes demeaning public name-calling for genuine intelligent argument. CRT trainer curriculum includes the learning and actual role-playing aspect of how to insult people in this manner. Its advantage is in distracting one from CRT’s difficult-to-cognitively-digest, core beliefs. In CRT make-believe language this mean-spirited tactic, is called “Upstanding.”
I congratulate the Laconia “Crazies” for absorbing these insults for our children’s and country’s well-being.
These complaining parents are not “right wing crazies.” They are informed Americans who object to the Marist, racist, and radical post-modern ideological erosion of the most beneficial governance in the history of the human race. Perhaps CRT advocates, so quick to demean their neighbors, yet unfamiliar with CRT’s core beliefs, could better inform themselves. Perhaps they will read Mr. Delgado’s comments again and consider the implications. Perhaps they will consider if they owe their Laconia neighbors an apology. Call me “crazy” but perhaps we should engage in substantive informed conversation from a posture of mutual respect.
Michael D. Breen, Ph.D.
Moultonborough
