To The Daily Sun,
At this year’s town meeting on March 11, residents of Meredith will have a chance to take action on Climate Change. There will be an article on the town warrant that, if passed, would send a resolution asking our state and federal elected officials to support a carbon fee and dividend approach to counteract climate pollution.
Voters in town meetings and town elections across New Hampshire will have this opportunity to support bipartisan carbon cash-back legislation at the state and federal levels by voting YES on the citizens’ petition warrant article titled, “New Hampshire Resolution to Take Action on Climate Pollution”.
Leading U.S. economists say cash-back carbon pricing is the cheapest and fairest way to reduce climate pollution. This solution creates jobs, saves lives, and protects household purchasing power. At the federal level, it has a global reach.
You can learn more about why this matters at carboncashback.org. Browse through the “Home”, “Carbon Cash-Back”, and “Benefits” pages, and read the Concord Monitor article titled “The many co-benefits of a good carbon solution” on the “Media” page. Also, visit citizensclimatelobby.org/ for information about the Citizens Climate Lobby, a non-partisan, grassroots non-profit.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 763), now in the U.S. Congress, uses this carbon cash-back approach. This bi-partisan legislation has over 75 co-sponsors, including U.S. Representative Annie Kuster (NH02), who joined as a co-sponsor in January. Her support is the result of citizens who helped educate her and her staff about the policy and its benefits and worked in her district to inform and engage her constituents.
Please educate yourself on the carbon fee and dividend approach to fighting carbon pollution, vote YES on the warrant article to help Meredith take action on climate pollution at our upcoming town meeting and join the Lakes Region Citizen’s Climate Lobby at citizensclimatelobby.org/chapters/NH_Lakes_Region/.
Rick DeMark
Meredith
