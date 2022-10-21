To The Daily Sun,

I want to thank Lisa Smart for her recent letter highlighting my moderate positions, community involvement and voter recommendation from Citizens for Belknap. Smart wrote a letter misrepresenting my views a bit but still skirts around making clear any of her own positions. I’m not surprised, her campaign has been full of division, and she seems to be playing it safe hoping to get elected based on the R next to her name.

