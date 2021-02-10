To The Daily Sun,
When 9/11 happened, we collectively grieved. We were angry, we asked why, we prayed, we remembered loved ones. Our churches held worship services solely for the purpose of grieving.
We wept.
We will never forget.
This week, we are again seeing video of the desecration of the Capitol, crushing of police officers, unleashing of domestic terrorism, ending of lives. We saw the American flag being used as a weapon for the purpose of stopping the counting of votes. Jesus flags were held high as mob rule reigned.
Perhaps, in no small part because of the pandemic, we are not able to collectively grieve the loss at the Capitol. We may be holding our anger and our sorrow inside where it is eating away at our souls, hungering for release.
Many, many of us are asking why. Just as during the aftermath of 9/11, we are expecting our leaders to address the why in the loss; hoping they would remember when several brave people gave their lives so the Capitol would not be attacked. Hoping they would honor this heroism by grieving and always remembering insurrection.
Healing includes facing grief through anger, asking why, loss, weeping, and remembering.
Jesus wept. We should remember. For healing, we must.
Mary Ann Drapcho
Sandwich
(1) comment
I will never forget nor forgive the rednecks and their Orange leader.
