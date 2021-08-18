To The Daily Sun,
I was completely dismayed to learn that Dawn Johnson is planning to run for mayor against Andrew Hosmer.
To remind our citizens who Ms. Johnson is, over the past few years she has posted propaganda from a Neo Nazi website and has shared voting conspiracy theories with our community. In addition, she helped set in motion a state law that will prevent teachers from teaching about our American racist history and how it has led to racial disparities in our communities. ( I believe it is akin to not teaching sexual education in schools because people are afraid that it will lead to unwanted pregnancies -studies have shown the exact opposite.) It is embarrassing enough that she did not resign from the school board, after the Neo Nazi website fiasco, but if somehow, she defeats Mayor Hosmer and Tyler Gonnion, she will become mayor of our great city of Laconia.
Since I am not a Laconia Politician, I am not sure of her power to enact change in our community. However , as our former President demonstrated ( whose conspiratorial views Ms. Johnson supports ) once a person succeeds in obtaining absolute power in a community, change, and corruption is inevitable.
We all need to vote for Andrew Hosmer in the Primary next month and then in the general election in November, to prevent this from happening. Thank you for allowing me to share.
Mark Weinreb
Laconia
