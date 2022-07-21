To The Daily Sun,

I started door-knocking a couple of days ago, campaigning for reelection to be Campton's state representative. Everyone I've spoken to (Democrat and Republican alike) has been courteous. I posted a number of yard signs, all on private property, with permission.

