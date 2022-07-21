I started door-knocking a couple of days ago, campaigning for reelection to be Campton's state representative. Everyone I've spoken to (Democrat and Republican alike) has been courteous. I posted a number of yard signs, all on private property, with permission.
Unfortunately, the tacky vandalism has also begun. Roughly 20% of my signs were stolen or smashed in the first 24 hours.
Here are a few things that the thieves and vandals should understand: First, I replace every sign that is destroyed or stolen. Eventually, they will be caught on a game camera, and their image (and license plate) will be captured. Second, the new signs are generally placed more visibly in support of my candidacy. Third, I inform the public of these acts of vandalism in publications just like this, or in widely boosted Facebook posts. The vandals lose again. And finally, voters become even more supportive of my campaign when they see this kind of behavior. One sign that was run over is now wired to the homeowner's truck. It is now mobile and 10 times more visible. No one likes destruction on their private property.
That said, I would like you to know about my votes in the State House. Several of these are listed in the brochure I leave with residents, and more will soon be posted on my website, AlliegroCampaign.org. I supported the New Hampshire Parental Bill of Rights, a bill forbidding NH law enforcement from implementing federal gun grabs, and a sensible budget bill with a 3% cut in spending, a $170 million overall tax cut, and a $100 million property tax cut. If you like these positions, please be sure to vote on primary day Sept. 13, and in the Nov. 8 General Election. Send your voice back to Concord.
