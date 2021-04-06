To The Daily Sun,
While contacting Atlantic Broadband about the high cost of my service, they asked to come to my home and replace my Metrocast equipment with their own TiVo boxes. I'm sorry I ever agreed. After the technician installed the boxes, I not only had no TV recording ability, but also lost my phone service! When the technician gave up and left, telling me someone would be coming back the next day, with no knowledge of what time, I started calling the company, and was on hold for over an hour! At the same time, upon their advice, I went on the chat on their website. Again, a minimum of an hour wait! This went on all day, until I finally got someone who gave me a time frame for the next technician to arrive. He came, spent two hours, and left having resolved nothing! Again I am on the phone, on hold, for hours, as I was on the website chat box. The next night, an Atlantic Broadband truck pulled in my driveway, did something on my box outside, and left before I could even open the door to talk to him. Problem still unresolved. Again, hours of waiting. Unbelievable! Another tech came the next day, a Saturday, couldn't fix it, and assured me his supervisor would appear in a few hours to fix everything. Hours later, the supervisor came, and was able to get everything up and running, assuring me all was well. It seemed it was, until that night I tried to use on demand, to no avail. Again, back to the intolerable phone and website, waiting for over an hour!
This company's customer service is the worst I have ever seen. I cannot imagine why the City Council in Laconia agreed to allow them in our community. We thought Metrocast was difficult, but they were a walk in the park compared to Atlantic Broadband.
I advised everyone I spoke to in the company that I was going to write a letter to the editor of The Sun, and they agreed that I should. Clearly, they do not have enough staff to communicate with customers, and they have technicians that need much more training!
This has been one of the most irritating experiences I have had for a long time. Even on Long Island in New York, where I lived for years, I never had any customer service like this. I strongly advise and request that the Laconia City Council look into this company, and cancel their contract, if possible, at least until we can possibly get Comcast in here! This situation is totally unacceptable, especially considering what they charge for their abominable service!
Marge Linn
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.