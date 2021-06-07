To The Daily Sun,
People often find themselves torn when it comes to making decisions about charitable contributions. Where would that contribution make a significant difference? How can I make a local impact? How much is enough?
Gilmanton Supplemental Assistance Program may be the answer. This non-profit organization was created in 1991 with the sole purpose to provide help to Gilmanton individuals and families who cannot find assistance elsewhere. GSA does not give money directly to the individuals in need. Payment might be made to a fuel company or an auto repair shop to assist with an overdue bill. Our goal is to bridge a gap allowing time for recipients to get back on their feet. The support that the GSA offers and the confidentiality in which it is done tends to make this organization little known. We rely on community members for financial support. Taking the time to help a community member in need is truly a rewarding experience. It is a bond that makes Gilmanton a remarkable town. Please consider a tax deductible donation to this program. Thank you.
Gilmanton Supplemental Assistance
C/O Meg Nighswander, Treasurer
P.O. Box 246
Gilmanton, NH 03237
Margaret Robert
Gilmanton
