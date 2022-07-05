To The Daily Sun,
Over 80% of Americans welcome the bipartisan gun bill signed into law by President Joe Biden. Belknap County Reps. Glen Aldrich, Harry Bean, Mike Bordes, Barbara Comtois, Juliet Harvey-Bolia, Gregg Hough, Dawn Johnson, Richard Littlefield, Travis O'Hara, Thomas Ploszai, Norm Silber and Mike Sylvia supported HB 1178 which Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law. This bill prohibits state and local enforcement officials and agencies in assisting in the enforcement of any federal firearms law, rule or regulation that is inconsistent with state law.
There are many dangers to HB 1178 which I don’t believe the representatives nor the governor gave any consideration:
- HB 1178 prevents local law enforcement from accessing federal funding
- HB 1178 sows confusion and encourages criminal activity by sending the message federal gun laws will not be enforced
- HB 1178 prevents a host of gun-related investigations conducted in partnership with federal authorities (as example the Joint Terrorism Task Force)
- HB 1178 omits records related to mental health, domestic violence and family court as part of the “criminal” history record which are necessary to ensure a thorough background check
It is important that voters research the voting record of our representatives and governor before casting their ballot in November. I and others will be seeking candidates who believe in crafting legislation that mirrors the will of the majority as well as dovetails with federal law.
Marcia Hayward
Laconia
