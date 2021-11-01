To The Daily Sun,
Isn’t it interesting how fascism and the medical profession share so much history? German doctors joined the Nazi party at four times the rate of other professionals. Among the most heinous crimes against humanity were the medical experiments on human subjects.
We hung them at Nuremberg for their atrocities. We have the Nuremberg Code to prevent a recurrence. The Nuremberg Code states: “the voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential.” Mandating experimental inoculations is neither legal nor moral.
From that international treaty comes our notion of “informed consent.” Why is it now okay to ignore informed consent? Our haste in the push to force vaccinate everyone regardless of age, health status, prior immunity, or conscience is not justification for what is wrong.
The rationale for today’s attempted fascist takeover is public health. We must surrender our freedom, for the good of society, to “combat the virus.” Uhhhh... Well, no. We have a constitution that does not require submission to medical fascism. In fact it tells us what the federal government cannot do...
Our oppressors don’t even bother denying what they intend. They simply frame tyranny as a matter of “public health.” They censor our information stream and the news. They don’t care that none of their freedom ending measures have been effective in “combatting the virus.” We must comply, or else.
This is straight up fascism. Our government today is controlling through private entities. Compare what’s going on in the U.S. today with what was happening in Germany in the 1930s. It is virulent authoritarianism. Fascism takes hold quickly. It will soon dominate everyday life if we do not root it out. You can already hear people say you are either for “the state” or you are its enemy. It's not a very American sentiment.
Think about it. First, it was “two weeks to flatten the curve.” Then more lockdowns, closing small businesses and shuttering churches, followed by more and more executive orders... mandates. Now the attorney general, at the behest of the president is labelling parents "domestic terrorists” for daring to stand up against corrupt school boards.
Citizens are encouraged to be “good citizens” and inform on each other; the FBI has become a plainclothes Gestapo. The message is clear: Shut up and comply, or we will destroy you. A characteristic of fascism is the alliance of public and private sectors.
Fascism leaves production to private industrialists... as long as they help the government further its oppressive agenda. The reward for complicity is great wealth plus a seat at the table of power. This dynamic was apparent early in our pandemic response.
The government literally chose economic winners and losers. Those deemed “essential” did fine working from home even as the unessential lost everything. Big Tech reaped fantastic profits. So did Amazon and Walmart and the Big Boxes, while small businesses were plowed under.
This is an attack on the American economy but most importantly it is an attack on the American way of life... and it came from within. Just think about it.
Marc Abear
Meredith
