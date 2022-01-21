To The Daily Sun,
For the last two years, we have been allowing people to destroy things in our culture. They have done so because they can get away with it, and it gives them a perverse sense of power. It is hard to grasp the number of freedoms, the amount of information and liberty we have willingly given away.
During the pandemic, the elite within government and our institutions have raped our history and our heritage. We have allowed the questioning of power to be shunned from polite society. The individual is being shamed into submission.
According to our elite, you should lose your job, have your ability to express concerns in public limited, and have your life turned upside down spiritually and economically for failure to comply. This is the most repressive time ever in America.
America has taken a leap from the containment of the virus to normalization of government overreach. The change has been breathtaking. We've normalized all kinds of genuinely destructive actions in the name of stopping the spread. How’s that working out?
Today things like shutting down schools, giving unchecked power to teachers unions, and firing people for not getting vaccinated are normal. These things are not normal and they are not right. We've upended our children's mental health, expanded our opioid crisis, and mandated things it is patently immoral and illegal to mandate.
For good measure we intentionally cratered our economy. We have a media, mainstream and social, that has not challenged any of this abuse of authority. They have not done any solid investigative work. All work on whether there was validation to go to all these extremes is suppressed.
We have a president who has been negligent on the crisis. His only success with the virus has been its use to divide the country even more bitterly. That’s not leadership. Power is a wretched force when in the wrong hands. Power is in the wrong hands.
There is no denying, we've given way too few people, way too much power, with minimal scrutiny or consequence. Power is out of balance.
We are afflicted with a cultural rot which cannot be fixed by ceding more power to centralized authority. More division is not the answer. From within we must find the resolve to repair the cultural rot. It has to come from each of us individually and manifest in our communities.
We need to call out what is wrong and demand the return of what is rightfully ours: our freedoms and our liberty. This is not a virus test. It is a test of character. The questioning of power isn't the equivalent of treason or terrorism. The questioning of power is what we have always done.
Without a resurgence of spirit and determination, America is just another country. Will we bow to power and fail to question the ability to wield that power? Do we want our lives stripped of our freedom and our exceptionalism in favor of a governmental promise to take care of us?
Marc Abear
Meredith
