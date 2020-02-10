To The Daily Sun,
Mitt Romney stood up yesterday and voted his conscience. Today at the National Prayer Breakfast — “PRAYER BREAKFAST” — Donald Trump slammed those who disagree with him, even after the opening speech was about “love your enemies”.
But after our President says anything disagreeable, Trump supporters are all like, “He didn’t say that. And if he did, he didn’t mean it. And if he did, you didn’t understand it. And if you did, it’s not a big deal. And if it is, others have said worse.” And we’ve actually seen this play out more times than we can count.
Then we have a woman in Iowa who loved what Pete Buttigieg said, stood for, and wanted to accomplish. Right up to the point when she “discovered” he was gay and married to another man. Then she wanted to change her vote.
“When the debate is lost, slander becomes the tool of the loser.” — Socrates.
Sadly, that last one is for ALL politicians. I’m ashamed of what we have become. I’m ashamed for how we treat each other. I’m ashamed for my country. Mostly, I’m heartbroken for the path we have put ourselves on — all of us. This is not why my great-grandparents immigrated from Russia and Italy.
I hope EVERYONE gets out and votes this time. Make your vote count and have your voice be heard. Don’t vote for empty promises or freebies that will never be yours. Do the right thing and chose the “better” candidate for 2020.
“A vote is like a rifle, it’s usefulness depends upon the character of the user.” — Teddy Roosevelt
Denise C. Burke
Gilford
