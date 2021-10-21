To The Daily Sun,
Here's what Mr. Donald Trump supports: pulling the rug out from under the needy, attacking the D.C. police physically, leaving veterans in need of health care on their own, abetting parents in letting their children go unvaccinated during pandemic-time, holding a Bible upside down in front of a church for an effect he can't guess, ramming oil pipelines through holy N.A. reservations, not caring that supply bottlenecks are caused by the rampant COVID-19 affect that he did nothing to lessen when he might have, giving huge tax breaks to his millionaire and billionaire friends so that the deficit balloons and ordinary taxpayers have to make up the difference, ripping families apart at our southern border where desperate people wait for due processing but are man-handled instead, ordering an end to the Afghanistan role for our military but having no mental capacity to make it a plan that could work in a workable time-frame, having more regulations on women's bodies than on deadly guns.
Ask yourself these questions: Have you ever heard a current-day/Trumpian Republican stand up for decency, decency in behaviors and regarding our democracy's stated goals? Have you ever heard, except for a few, Republicans question Trump's immorality and slapdash use of his Presidency when he had it? Will Republicans ever again have spine and stand up to ridiculous and self-serving Trump? Will Republicans lead by turtle Mitch McConnell ever admit that a huge tax cut for the wealthy comes knocking on the door of regular folks for the lost money to be made up? Will Republicans stop agreeing to the Big Lie that Trump so loves, crackpot that he is? If Republicans support veterans, will they demand full-cost and readily available health care for vets, and also return money to military housing that was taken to build more of Trump's border wall? Why are Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Ben Sasse of Nebraska standouts as Republicans, while they don't see fraud in our last election, but see the truth of it all? Who should be afraid of coming to New Hampshire, if Republican, and promoting the Big Lie? Gas prices in the country are rising, and it's an outgrowth perhaps of fossil fuels being not only unreliable but devastating during recognition that climate change outcomes are deadly?
President Joe Biden isn't going for the wealth tax which is different from an escapable income tax — too bad — but the wealthy Republicans will like it; they can escape income tax.
I could write more, but I am a 76-year-old concerned citizen who knows better than to make this already long pissing contest with a skunk any longer.
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
