To The Daily Sun,
"Aid to Ukraine is Unprecedented" by Mirno Pasquali, 2007 graduate of Laconia High School, truly graces your pages and adds helpful instruction in how-to-be. Mirno Pasquali points out that Ukraine's "cities and towns look like our own." Also "many Ukrainians look just like many of us." It helps our U.S. generosity along to be able to identify. He does more good counseling, though, bringing in less-like-us Somalia's needs as 20 million there experience drought and famine. Let's help there too. And in our own neighborhoods, "for the collective good," let us give help where it is needed.
"Any 'nation first' policy is not only the wrong path, but also an impossible one." This writer comes from among us, is now about 33 years old. He's out there doing work with the Danish Refugee Council. While NHPR the morning I write reports on unruly behavior in our high schools, a problem associated with unpredictability in the report, this young man doing good works has found his way and lets us know. The unpredictability of our time can bring out the good. I wish someone close to Donald Trump would send him this May 19, Laconia Daily Sun op-ed. It speaks to Trump and his MAGA following, that our best efforts look outward as well as inward, in a balance. Thank you to Mirno Pasquali.
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
