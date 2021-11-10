To the Daily Sun,
It may be with Ed Engler's influence gone (good man!) you are conservative now like the Weirs Times. If you look at this site, covid19.nh.gov, Belknap County is with one other county having high numbers of COVID-19 new cases. You won't report it. It may be, then, that keeping people uninformed, you help grow the numbers. It's/you're part of a system of disinformation that is politically based. Alas.
