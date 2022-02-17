To The Daily Sun,
My name is Liz Rohdenburg and I am honored to introduce myself as a candidate for Meredith’s Selectboard. I have been a Meredith resident since 2004 and many of you know me from The Fitness Edge where I have been a group fitness instructor since 2008. I have been active in the community in many roles over the years: Cub Scout leader, PTO co-president, Meredith Public Library Master Plan co-chair. I am currently serving on the Winni Players board and have been the treasurer of the Friends of the Meredith Library since 2014. Before moving to Meredith, I was the owner and operator of a small graphic design firm in Austin, Texas.
When I moved to Meredith, I quickly fell in love with the friendly, active community, the natural beauty, and the positive environment for raising a child. As our town looks to the future, I hope to be a part of preserving and nurturing its unique character and identity. As a selectboard member, I will work to move Meredith forward in a fiscally responsible manner, and will strive to meet challenges with energy, diligence and integrity.
Thank you for you consideration on Tuesday, March 8 at town elections.
Liz Rohdenburg
Meredith
