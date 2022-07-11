To The Daily Sun,
During the Jan. 6 hearings, many high-ranking Republicans testified that Donald Trump was told all his claims of election fraud were false, and that Joe Biden won the 2020 election fair and square.
Numerous state and federal officials told Trump there was no credible evidence of widespread election fraud whatsoever. Trump’s bogus claims were all soundly debunked by election officials in several states, the FBI, and the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security after exhaustive investigations.
White House senior advisors repeatedly told Trump that his plans to interfere with the election results were unconstitutional and unlawful. When told that his scheme to overturn the election would cause a constitutional crisis, Trump callously replied, “What do I have to lose?”
Trump’s attempted coup to overturn the 2020 election was stopped, but just barely. His multi-step plot included illegal manipulation of our democratic institutions, attempts to interfere with the administration of fair elections in multiple states and inciting an insurrection to stop the certification of votes.
Trump and his allies waged a relentless pressure campaign to get more help with their plan. They badgered, bullied and terrorized state and federal officials, including Mike Pence. Most refused to comply, often citing loyalty to their oath of office. Then, Trump publicly summoned his supporters to storm the Capitol, knowing full well that many in the crowd were armed with deadly weapons.
Our country came dangerously close to a constitutional crisis driven by a president who refused to peacefully relinquish his power after being voted out of office by the American people.
J. Michael Luttig, a former federal judge and conservative legal expert, warned, “Donald Trump and his allies and supporters are a clear and present danger to American democracy.” Based on all the testimonies, former President Trump committed fraud on the American people.
Linda Terwilliger
Gilford
