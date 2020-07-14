To The Daily Sun,
In response to a letter dated July 11 by Lynn Rudman Chong, I would like to cite a website for your review concerning the issue of children not returning to school. It is a clear explanation of what UNESCO, a global education coalition, cites as the 13 consequences of children not returning to school due to COVID-19.
I understand some have a deep dislike of President Trump, but you are allowing your feelings to cloud the facts of what is at stake for America’s children and their families .Just because you don’t like him as a person doesn’t change the facts of the policies for which he put forth in order to protect the American people, ie. banning travel from China and Europe, long before the experts believed it was necessary. If he is in fact as selfish as you claim, this one move alone was economic suicide for the most robust economies we have seen in decades. This was not, in my opinion, a selfish move on his part. He was too proud of the economy that was built during his administration.
In addition to the following, I might add that adults and youth are at risk for suicide due to economic stress, social isolation, loss of community and faith-based contact, inconsistent access to mental health treatment; and social media influences. Sometimes the cure is worse than the disease.
UNESCO (2020) (https://en.unesco.org/covid19/educationresponse/consequences)
1. Interrupted learning
2. Poor nutrition
3. Confusion and stress for teachers
4. Parents unprepared for distance and home schooling
5, Challenges creating, maintaining, and improving distance learning
6. Gaps in childcare
7. High economic costs
8. Unintended strain on healthcare systems due to medical professionals with children.
9. Increased pressure on schools and school systems that remain open due to redirected enrollment
10. Rise in drop-out rates
11. Increased exposure to violence, sexual exploitation, increased teenage pregnancies.
12. Social isolation
13. Challenges measuring and validating learning with high stakes assessment exams.
I strongly suggest that you review the expanded explanations for each of these points. May I suggest another website for facts and accomplishments: (promiseskept.com),
Linda Molinaro
Campton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.