To The Daily Sun,
I am proud to be running for the House of Representatives for both Laconia and Belmont. It may seem confusing but Laconia has four regular reps and Belmont has two and the combined leftover population allows one rep to be shared by both towns. It is a separate position and has its own slot on the ballot.
I am a Republican and as a business owner I tend to be fiscally conservative. I feel my life experiences as a father, grandfather, UNH grad, job creator, home owner and taxpayer qualify me to be able to represent the people of Laconia and Belmont in Concord. I am a hardworking person who takes responsibilities seriously. I live and work in Laconia and have owned HK Powersports on Union ave for over 34 years. I am on a first name basis with many hundreds of people in and around town and I understand how people think and what is important to them. I want to work for those people in Concord.
I am proud of our governor, and the accomplishments that have been made in the last two years and want to work for that purpose. Our low unemployment, balanced budget, kindergarten, veterans health care choices, restoration of the Rainy Day Fund and reduction of some 1,600 government regulations are all successes that I want to support in the future.
I have no hidden agenda and I understand that our ability to get along is what makes Concord productive. I am appealing to all voters, especially independents and undecided to vote for me, and the other Republicans like Sununu ,Kenny, French and others who can continue the good work that all citizens of N.H. have benefitted from. Please vote, It’s your right and your duty.
Steve Whalley
Laconia
